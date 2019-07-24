UN women’s rights experts issue findings on Austria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guyana, Mozambique, and Qatar

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has published its findings on the countries it examined during its session from 1 to 19 July 2019: Austria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guyana, Mozambique, and Qatar. The findings cover how the respective States parties are doing with regard to […]

