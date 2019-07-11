UNAIDS to launch 2019 Global AIDS Update in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

News media are invited to attend the global launch of the 2019 Global AIDS Update, Communities at the Centre, in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on 16 July 2019. The report contains the latest data on the progress and challenges in the AIDS response and highlights the enormous impact community health workers have in successfully expanding […]

News media are invited to attend the global launch of the 2019 Global AIDS Update, Communities at the Centre, in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...