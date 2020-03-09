UNAMID Regrets Assassination Attempt on Sudanese Prime Minister

The United Nations – African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) expresses deep regret at the attempted assassination of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s Prime Minister. UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative (JSR) Jeremiah Mamabolo said “we are both deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident. It is indicative that the perpetrator(s) of such a heinous act aims […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...