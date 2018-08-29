UNAMID calls for improved access to conflict-affected parts of East Jebel Marra

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has concluded a two-day visit to South Darfur, during which he met leaders at the state and local levels and discussed access challenges affecting the Mission’s operations in parts of East Jebel Marra. During the visit, Mr. Mamabolo and his delegation met the Deputy Wali of South Darfur, […]

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has concluded a two-day visit to South Darfur, during which he met leaders ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...