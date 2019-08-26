Alwihda Info
UNESCO Director-General to advocate education and culture for resilience at Tokyo International Conference on African Development


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Août 2019


Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO, will undertake her first official visit to Japan where she will participate in the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VII) in Yokohama from 28 to 30 August. She will also hold bilateral meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to reinforce UNESCO’s partnership with Japan. The Director-General will […]

