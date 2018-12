UNESCO and Angola to establish Biennale of Luanda, a Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace

Carolina Cerqueira, Minister of Culture of Angola, and Firmin Edouard Matoko, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relation, today signed an agreement for the creation of the Biennale of Luanda – Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace, whose first edition will take place in September 2019. The Luanda Biennale, organized through a […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...