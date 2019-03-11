Alwihda Info
UNESCO and Egyptian National Commission for Education, Science and Culture (EGNATCOM) joining Forces to Shrink the Online Knowledge Gap on Women in Science and Technology


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Mars 2019


In celebration of International Women’s Day, UN Women in partnership with UNESCO and the Egyptian National Commission for Education, Science and Culture (EGNATCOM) joined forces to enhance the quality of information on women in science and technology, especially on Arabic Wikipedia through an innovative “edit-a-thon” for young men and women that took place last Saturday, […]

