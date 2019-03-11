UNESCO and Egyptian National Commission for Education, Science and Culture (EGNATCOM) joining Forces to Shrink the Online Knowledge Gap on Women in Science and Technology

In celebration of International Women’s Day, UN Women in partnership with UNESCO and the Egyptian National Commission for Education, Science and Culture (EGNATCOM) joined forces to enhance the quality of information on women in science and technology, especially on Arabic Wikipedia through an innovative “edit-a-thon” for young men and women that took place last Saturday, […]

