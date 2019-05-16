UNESCO will celebrate the 2019 edition of the African Week, during which various cultural and scientific events will be organized under the theme Peace, Innovation and Sustainable Development in Africa

An Innovation Hub of select African innovators with their state-of-the art inventions will run all week. The Week also includes an Authors’ Lounge for a special encounter with 40 authors representing the new generation of African penmanship. FESPACO Etalon d’Or film – The Mercy of the Jungle, as well as other documentary-feature films will be […]

An Innovation Hub of select African innovators with their state-of-the art inventions will run all week. The Week also includes an Authors’ Lou...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...