UNHCR and The British Embassy supporting solidarity with refugees on World Refugee Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On the occasion of World Refugee Day, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the British Embassy joined forces to honour the achievements and resilience of refugees and asylum-seekers in a reception at the British Ambassador’s residence on Wednesday. The attendees included Egyptian government officials, representatives of donor countries, the diplomatic community, United Nations agencies, non-governmental… […]

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the British E...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



