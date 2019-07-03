Alwihda Info
UNHCR appeals to Eritrea over refugee camp closure


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is appealing to Eritrea not to close the Umkulu refugee camp after hundreds of refugees left the site in recent weeks, amidst reports that local authorities had asked residents to leave. Umkulu camp, located some 10 kilometres from the Red Sea port town of Massawa, is Eritrea’s only refugee camp. […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



