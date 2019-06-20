UNHCR calls on Europe to allow SeaWatch passengers ashore

Eight days since they were rescued by the NGO vessel, Sea Watch 3, a group of some 43 people, including three children with no accompanying family, remain stranded at sea and in urgent need of a safe port. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is today, on World Refugee Day, urging European States to call forth […]

Eight days since they were rescued by the NGO vessel, Sea Watch 3, a group of some 43 people, including three children with no accompanying family, remain stranded at sea and in urgent...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...