UNHCR calls on Europe to allow SeaWatch passengers ashore

Eight days since they were rescued by the NGO vessel, Sea Watch 3, a group of some 43 people, including three children with no accompanying family, remain stranded at sea and in urgent need of a safe port. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is today, on World Refugee Day, urging European States to call forth […]
Eight days since they were rescued by the NGO vessel, Sea Watch 3, a group of some 43 people, including three children with no accompanying family, remain stranded at sea and in urgent...
Eight days since they were rescued by the NGO vessel, Sea Watch 3, a group of some 43 people, including three children with no accompanying family, remain stranded at sea and in urgent...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...