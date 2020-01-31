UNHCR to suspend operations at Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli amid safety concerns

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced today, Thursday, 30 January, that it is suspending its operational work at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF), fearing for the safety and protection of people at the facility, its staff and partners amid worsening conflict in Tripoli, Libya. “Unfortunately UNHCR was left with no choice but to suspend […]

