Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UNICEF and partners vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children affected by Cyclone Idai; stepping up life-saving cholera prevention work in northern areas affected by Cyclone Kenneth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Hundreds of thousands of children affected by deadly Cyclone Idai in Mozambique have been vaccinated and received vitamin A supplements in the past week, with UNICEF and partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO) supporting the Government-led Health Week in the 21 most affected districts of Sofala, Manica, Inhambane, and Zambézia provinces. To date more […]

Hundreds of thousands of children affected by deadly Cyclone Idai in Mozambique have been vaccinated and received vitami...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...