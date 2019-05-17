UNICEF and partners vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children affected by Cyclone Idai; stepping up life-saving cholera prevention work in northern areas affected by Cyclone Kenneth

Hundreds of thousands of children affected by deadly Cyclone Idai in Mozambique have been vaccinated and received vitamin A supplements in the past week, with UNICEF and partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO) supporting the Government-led Health Week in the 21 most affected districts of Sofala, Manica, Inhambane, and Zambézia provinces. To date more […]
