UNICEF supports calls to end all violence against children

UNICEF South Africa welcomes the decision by the Gauteng MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza to close the Carletonville nursery school where allegations of serious abuse have surfaced against young children. The videos which emerged on social media have gone viral and UNICEF is appalled at the content of the video showing the caregiver at […]

UNICEF South Africa welcomes the decision by the Gauteng MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza to close the Carletonville n...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...