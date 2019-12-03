UNMISS acts to deter further violence between communities in Maper

Seventy-five United Nations peacekeepers have been temporarily re-deployed from Rumbek to Maper to deter further violence between communities in the northern Lakes region of South Sudan. The fresh deployment of Nepalese troops serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan follows reports from local authorities that as many as 79 people have been killed […]

