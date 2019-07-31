UNMISS facilitates migration dialogue between Arab nomads and host community in Aweil East (by Emmanuel Kele)

A Malual Dinka and Misseriya post-migration peace conference has concluded in Wanyjok town in Aweil East with a proposal to convene a tri-state conference between Aweil East, Twic and Northern Liech to follow up on cases of cattle raids and compensations. “Our recommendations are very clear,” says William Kolong Pioth, the Regional Peace Coordinator for […]

