UNMISS gives a boost to judicial processes in the Jonglei area (Gideon Sackitey)


Par APO - 17 Mai 2019


Daniel Deng, the Bor High Court Magistrate, is aware of one important fact: “Training in judicial processes is critical to ensure fairness and professionalism in what we do.” Mr. Deng made this declaration at the end of a one-day judicial training workshop conducted by the Human Rights Division of the United Nations Mission in South […]

