Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UNMISS partners with priests in Lakes region to raise awareness about peace agreement (Peter Ring Ariik Kuol)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Raising awareness about the revitalized peace agreement in his Rumbek congregation, an Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan and Sudan identified tribalism as the greatest threat to harmonious co-existence in the country. “It is an enemy, a big enemy if our people are looking at themselves as part of a tribe, group or […]

Raising awareness about the revitalized peace agreement in his Rumbek congregation, an Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan and Sudan identifie...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...