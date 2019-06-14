UNMISS repairs 2500kms of roads to encourage economic growth and peace in South Sudan

Engineers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have repaired more than 2500 kilometers of roads to support economic growth and rapprochement so the conflict-affected country can build a peaceful and more prosperous future. “When South Sudan gained its independence, it inherited infrastructure that was in a dire state with only about 250 […]
