UNMISS urges parties to form transitional government


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The announcement by the Presidency of South Sudan to return to 10 states is an important compromise to enable the timely formation of the transitional government as promised to the citizens of South Sudan. Under a new transitional government, a process can be initiated so parties can work together to make a collective decision on […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




