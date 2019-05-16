USA Supports Ghanaian Children’s Social Welfare System

On May 13, the United States of America joined the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Honorable Cynthia Morrison, to launch guidelines and regulations to strengthen the Ghanaian social welfare system. The use of these tools will regulate residential homes for children and promote family-based care. With funding from the American people through the […]

On May 13, the United States of America joined the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Honorable Cynthi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...