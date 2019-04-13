USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Meeting with the President of the Central African Republic

The following is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Tom Babington: On April 11, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with the President of the Central African Republic (CAR), the Honorable Faustin-Archange Touadera. The Administrator expressed hope that the February 2019 Peace Agreement will provide a path to lasting peace in the CAR. […]

