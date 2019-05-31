Alwihda Info
USAID Launches Farmer-to-Farmer Program in Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The five-year USAID-funded Farmer-to-Farmer Program (2018-2023) launched on May 30. At a launch event held at Africa Synod House, representatives of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Government of Zimbabwe, a Farmer-to-Farmer volunteer, and implementing organization Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA) reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening agriculture… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/usaid-launches-farmertofarmer-program-in-zimbabw...

