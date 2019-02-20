USD $1.5 million results-based grants for solar home system companies launched in Malawi to increase energy access

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in support of the U.S. Government-led Power Africa initiative, launched a “Solar Home System Kick-Starter Program for Malawi” to expand energy access in the country via solar home systems (SHS). Power Africa will commit USD $5 million of support to the program, with USD $1.5 million going […]

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in support of the U.S. Government-led Power Africa initiative, launche...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...