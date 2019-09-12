USTDA Supports Wind and Battery Storage Project, Opportunities for U.S. Business in Kenya

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency has awarded a grant to Kenya’s Craftskills Energy Limited for a feasibility study to develop a 50-megawatt wind power plant with integrated battery storage capacity in Kenya. U.S. firm Delphos International will execute the study. “This project has both the structure and the smarts to succeed,” said USTDA Acting […]

