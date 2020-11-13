Uganda: African Development Bank grants $500,000 for capacity development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the petroleum sector

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the Government of Uganda have signed a $500,000 grant agreement for financing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to boost business linkages on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Technical Assistance project. The project’s overall objective is to help develop capacity of local Uganda MSMEs along the East […]

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the Government of Uganda have signed a $500,000...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...