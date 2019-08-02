Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Uganda: Freedom of expression takes a knock as Stella Nyanzi found guilty of cyber harassment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Responding to the guilty verdict for Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi on the charge of cyber harassment of President Yoweri Museveni, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes Joan Nyanyuki said: “Stella Nyanzi has been criminalized solely for her creative flair of using metaphors and what may be considered insulting language […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




