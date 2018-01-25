Uganda: Hon Kutesa Meets German Ambassador Albrecht Conze

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Sam Kutesa held a meeting with the German Ambassador H.E. Albrecht Conze at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 23rd 2018. Amb. Conze delivered a special invitation from H.E. Sigmar Gabriel Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany to Hon Kutesa to attend the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, 2018 […]

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Sam Kutesa held a meeting with the German Ambassador H.E. Albrecht Conze at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...