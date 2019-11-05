Uganda Rugby Cranes Ready!

Coach Tolbert Onyango yesterday announced the Uganda Rugby () Men’s Sevens squad that will take part in the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Uganda Rugby Cranes will be led by Captain Michael Okorach. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Japan and will be […]

