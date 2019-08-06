Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Uganda – Rugby: Get Into Rugby at Ibanda Primary Teachers College (PTC)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Uganda Rugby Union (http://UgandaRugby.com) held a 2-day GIR / TAG RUGBY activity at St. George’s Ibanda Primary Teachers College where 68 coaches trained and 147 students were trained. The target audience were the games teachers and students from primary/ secondary schools and institutions. The primary schools and secondary schools involved were St. Theresa Primary, […]

The Uganda Rugby Union (http://UgandaRugby.com) held a 2-day GIR / TAG ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 6 Août 2019 - 14:03 Raspberry Pi 4 disponível para Pré-encomenda

Mardi 6 Août 2019 - 14:03 Raspberry Pi 4 available for Pre-order

Mardi 6 Août 2019 - 14:03 Le Raspberry Pi 4 disponible a la Pré-Commande

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/08/2019

Tchad : des investisseurs israéliens accueillis à N'Djamena

Tchad : des investisseurs israéliens accueillis à N'Djamena

Tchad : le ministre des Sports salue "l'esprit de combativité" des basketteurs Tchad : le ministre des Sports salue "l'esprit de combativité" des basketteurs 06/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des civils "détenus sans jugement" depuis des années (CTDDH)

05/08/2019

Tchad : des investisseurs israéliens accueillis à N'Djamena

06/08/2019

Tchad : les engagements prometteurs de l'ex-PM Nadingar en faveur du foot

05/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le Maroc va renforcer sa coopération avec le Tchad dans plusieurs domaines
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels

Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours Les galonnés algériens et les polisariens aboient toujours 03/08/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 02/08/2019

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ? 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019