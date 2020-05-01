Alwihda Info
Uganda Rugby Union Donates Food to Players


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2020


The Uganda Rugby Union (www.UgandaRugby.com), together with Nile Special Stout, donated food to the rugby players today at Velocity in Kyanja. The support goes to the most vulnerable players across all the active clubs in the country as per the current season. The union has given this category of players basic foodstuffs as a courteous […]

