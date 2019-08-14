Uganda will host Zambia in our final home game of this year’s Victoria Cup. The game will take place on Saturday 17th August 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds kicking off at 16:30hrs local time. Preparations for the Zambia game are underway and the national team has been training hard from Kyadondo Rugby Grounds ahead of […]

Uganda will host Zambia in our final home game of this year’s Victoria Cup. The game will take place on Saturday 17th August 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...