Understanding and working with communities is essential to end Ebola, says International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Secretary General of the world’s largest humanitarian network has called on organizations responding to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to place more emphasis on deepening understanding of communities and partnering with them to respond to their needs. Speaking at the end of a three day visit to the DRC, Elhadj […]

The Secretary General of the world’s largest humanitarian network has called on organizations responding to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Con...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



