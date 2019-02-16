United Nations-African Union Joint Task Force on Peace and Security Holds Sixteenth Consultative Meeting in Addis-Ababa

The United Nations-African Union Joint Task Force on Peace and Security held its sixteenth consultative meeting at the African Union headquarters in Addis-Ababa on 12 February 2019. The African Union (AU) Commission and the United Nations (UN) Secretariat were represented respectively by Commissioners Smaïl Chergui (Peace and Security), Minata Samaté-Cessouma (Political Affairs); and the Under-Secretaries-General… […]

