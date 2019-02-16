Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

United Nations-African Union Joint Task Force on Peace and Security Holds Sixteenth Consultative Meeting in Addis-Ababa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations-African Union Joint Task Force on Peace and Security held its sixteenth consultative meeting at the African Union headquarters in Addis-Ababa on 12 February 2019. The African Union (AU) Commission and the United Nations (UN) Secretariat were represented respectively by Commissioners Smaïl Chergui (Peace and Security), Minata Samaté-Cessouma (Political Affairs); and the Under-Secretaries-General… […]

The United Nations-African Union Joint Task Force on Peace and Securit...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/02/2019

Tchad : deux chefs de canton réhabilités dans leurs fonctions

Tchad : deux chefs de canton réhabilités dans leurs fonctions

"Des puissances étrangères rêvent de voir le Tchad déstabilisé", Chérif Mahamat Zene "Des puissances étrangères rêvent de voir le Tchad déstabilisé", Chérif Mahamat Zene 14/02/2019

Populaires

Déby : "Ceux qui cherchent à déstabiliser le Tchad, m'auront sur leur chemin arme à la main"

15/02/2019

Tchad : des jeunes comparaissent pour trafic d'êtres humains

15/02/2019

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info

15/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil