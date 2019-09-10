United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) female soldiers empower displaced women in Khor Abeche through income generating projects

On 29 August 2019, more than 100 women from Khor Abeche IDPs camp in South Darfur attended a training course on preparing “Maandazi” (a type of fried bread made of wheat). The initiative is part of capacity building and income generating projects designed by UNAMID women soldiers at Khor Abeche Team site to support the […]

