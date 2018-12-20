United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Donates an Ambulance to South Sudan National Police Service to combat crime and respond to survivors of Gender-Based Violence

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through its Access to Justice and Rule of Law Project with funding from the Government of Germany on Wednesday donated a Toyota Landcruiser ambulance to the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS). UNDP’s Access to Justice and Rule of Law Project Chief Technical Advisor Rowland Cole during the presentation […]

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through its Access to Justice and Rule of Law Project with funding from the Go...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...