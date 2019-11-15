United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Urges Peaceful Resolution of Protest in its Pretoria Compound

Some 150 foreign nationals, involved in a protest since 8 October outside UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s office in Pretoria, South Africa, have forced their way into the compound this morning. The group may include refugees and asylum-seekers. The majority of our staff were safely evacuated out of the building. UNHCR is engaged in a […]

Some 150 foreign nationals, involved in a protest since 8 October outside UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s office in Pretoria, South Africa, have forced th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...