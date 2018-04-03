United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Israel sign agreement to find solutions for Eritreans and Sudanese

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the State of Israel today (April 2, 2018) signed a Framework of Common Understanding to promote solutions for thousands of Eritreans and Sudanese living in Israel. A joint working group will be set up with a series of objectives and a timetable to implement solutions for some 39,000 people […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the State of Israel today (April 2, 2018) signed a Framework of Common Understanding to promote solutions for thousands of Eritre...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...