United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) urges Europe to allow 507 rescued passengers to disembark

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is today calling on European governments to allow the immediate disembarkation of 507 people recently rescued on the Central Mediterranean who remain stranded at sea. Many are reportedly survivors of appalling abuses in Libya and are from refugee-producing countries. They are in need of humanitarian assistance and some have already […]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is today calling on European governments to allow the immediate disembarkation of 507 people r...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...