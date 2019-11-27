United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomes Somalia’s ratification of the Kampala Convention

Somalia’s ratification of a key convention to protect internally displaced people in Africa is a landmark achievement for the country and the African continent, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said today. The African Union (AU) Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Africa, known as the Kampala Convention, was signed […]

