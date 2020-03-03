United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) inaugurates New Solar Panel Farm to generate Renewable Energy at UN House, Juba (By Moses Pasi)

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has inaugurated a new solar panel farm at one of its compounds in the capital Juba. The installation is expected to significantly reduce the peacekeeping mission’s use of noisy, expensive and excessively fuel-consuming generators. “These solar panels can save the burning of about 3,000 litres of fossil fuel […]

