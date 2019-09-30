United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)-initiated dialogue in Magwi has restored cordial civil-military relations after years of conflict

In July this year, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan conducted a civil-military dialogue to reduce tensions in Magwi, Eastern Equatoria. The result so far? A resounding success. Two months later, a follow-up visit to the area reveals that relations between villagers and the two main military forces have improved significantly, after years of […]

