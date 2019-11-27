United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Expresses Concerns Over Armed Clashes Near Oil Fields, Calls for an Immediate Halt to Military Operations

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses grave concerns over violence at the El-Feel oil field, which threaten the safety of NOC staff and led to shutting off its 75,000-barrels-per-day production. UNSMIL joins the National Oil Company (NOC) in calling for an immediate cessation of military operations near the oil fields to protect […]

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses grave concerns over violence at the El-Feel oil field, which threaten...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...