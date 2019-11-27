Alwihda Info
United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Expresses Concerns Over Armed Clashes Near Oil Fields, Calls for an Immediate Halt to Military Operations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Novembre 2019


The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses grave concerns over violence at the El-Feel oil field, which threaten the safety of NOC staff and led to shutting off its 75,000-barrels-per-day production. UNSMIL joins the National Oil Company (NOC) in calling for an immediate cessation of military operations near the oil fields to protect […]

