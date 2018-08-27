United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) calls for the Restoration of Calm in Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is following the clashes in and around Tripoli with grave concern and calls on all parties to immediately cease all military action. UNSMIL is concerned by the use of indiscriminate fire and heavy weapons in densely populated residential areas, endangering civilian lives and reminds all parties of […]

