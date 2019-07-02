United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) scales up assistance in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as conflict flares

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is ramping up an already sizeable relief operation for conflict-displaced people in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following renewed inter-ethnic violence that has forced tens of thousands more from their homes. In Ebola-afflicted Ituri province, where a resurgence of clashes between ethnic groups has claimed at least […]
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is ramping up an already sizeable relief operation for conf...
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is ramping up an already sizeable relief operation for conf...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...