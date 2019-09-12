United Nations and World Bank Group call for sustained funding to relieve suffering in Somalia

With the latest analysis showing that Somalia’s main harvest was the worst since the famine in 2011, Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock today called for sustained funding to protect recent gains made in beating back hunger and reiterated the importance of the Government’s Resilience and Recovery Framework, which is […]

With the latest analysis showing that Somalia’s main harvest was the worst since the famine in 2011, Unde...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...