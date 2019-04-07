Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
United Nations in Libya Marks the “International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action” in Partnership with Canada and the United Kingdom


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) co-organized a reception on 28 March in partnership with the Canadian and British Embassies to Libya to celebrate the “International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action”. Under the theme, [“United Nations Promotes SDGs- Safe Ground- Safe Home”](https://www.un.org/en/events/mineawarenessday/), the event was hosted at the Canadian… Read […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



