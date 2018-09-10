United Nations supports member States to align national development plans with Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations will continue to assist member States in their quest to align national development plans with the sustainable development goals to ensure their successful implementation. Speaking at the end of a three-day workshop on mainstreaming and implementing the water-energy nexus for sustainable development in the African region Mr. Jong Soo Yoon, Head of […]

The United Nations will continue to assist member States in their quest to align national development plans with the sus...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...