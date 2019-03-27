United States Airlifts Supplies to Support the Humanitarian Response to Cyclone Idai

At the request of the U.S. Mission to Mozambique and in response to an international appeal for assistance from Mozambican President Nyusi, the United States Government, through the Department of Defense, has begun delivering critical support to Mozambique to help people affected by Cyclone Idai. This support is a part of the overall humanitarian response […]

