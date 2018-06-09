United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Aid for People Affected by Conflict in Nigeria and Surrounding Countries

The United States announces nearly $112 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people in Nigeria and surrounding countries in the Lake Chad region affected by the ongoing crisis. Nearly a decade of conflict perpetuated by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISIS-West Africa has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the region. More than two million […]

The United States announces nearly $112 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people in Nigeria and surrounding count...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...